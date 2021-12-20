Berkshires' Academy for Advanced Musical Studies will hold Tuesday celebration, featuring song written by a student

Shown performing in 2019, Alex Foster (left) and trumpeter Richard Boulger are among the 10 faculty members of the Berkshires' Academy for Advanced Musical Studies. "We teach each of our students how to take their authentic, one-of-a-kind life's experiences and emotions and transform them into their own original music and unique musical expressions," says Richard Boulger, a North Adams native and co-founder of the music school, which began enrolling students in fall 2020.