Berkshires' Academy for Advanced Musical Studies will hold Tuesday celebration, featuring song written by a student

ADAMS — A new music school for Berkshire County children opened during the pandemic, and its virtual celebration of the winter solstice on Tuesday will feature a song that a student wrote about life in the time of COVID-19.
The Berkshires' Academy for Advanced Musical Studies began enrolling students last year and offers instruction to local students aged 12 to 18.
The school will kick off its virtual celebration Tuesday with the premiere of a song that one of its students wrote under the guidance of academy co-founder Richard Boulger, a North Adams native and trumpet player who serves as the school's executive and artistic director.
Members of the public can access the virtual celebration, scheduled to run from 8-9:30 p.m., at vimeo.com/event/1659640.
Braden Collins, an academy student and a senior at Drury High School in North Adams, wrote "These Four Walls" about his experience as a student navigating a pandemic lockdown and concern for family members battling COVID-19. Collins worked with Boulger on the song in weekly Zoom sessions between February and May.
"We teach children to ask themselves, 'What does sadness and isolation sound like?' 'What does joy and hope sound like?' " Boulger said in a news release. "Once young musicians learn this, it's a skill they'll have with them for the rest of their lives, to be able to express their own emotions and life's experiences musically."
Tuesday's event is supported in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. It will feature interviews with BAAMS faculty members, and the school will request donations from viewers to support its teaching.