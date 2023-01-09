Billy Evans, U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in 2021, recognized in President Joe Biden's remarks

NORTH ADAMS — On the two-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, President Joe Biden honored police officers and election officials who dealt with the event or its aftermath.

In his remarks, Biden also remembered William “Billy” Evans, a North Adams native and U.S. Capitol Police officer who died in April 2021 when an attacker drove a car into him at a barricade outside the Capitol. Evans was 41.

He was killed several months after the Jan. 6 insurrection while the Capitol was still cordoned off, Biden said.

"Officer Evans was killed defending a checkpoint you had to go through to get up to the Capitol, because of these God-awful, sick threats that continue to move forth," Biden said. "It’s just hard to believe. It’s hard to believe it could happen here in America."