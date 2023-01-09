<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Billy Evans, U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in 2021, recognized in President Joe Biden's remarks

Billy Evans with his children

U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans died in April 2021 after an attacker drove a car int him outside the U.S. Capitol. His loss was noted by President Joe Biden in remarks last week about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. 

NORTH ADAMS — On the two-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, President Joe Biden honored police officers and election officials who dealt with the event or its aftermath.

In his remarks, Biden also remembered William “Billy” Evans, a North Adams native and U.S. Capitol Police officer who died in April 2021 when an attacker drove a car into him at a barricade outside the Capitol. Evans was 41.

Shannon Terranova and her daughter Abigail Evans

Shannon Terranova, the spouse of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, embraces her daughter, Abigail Evans, during a ceremony Friday marking the second-year anniversary of the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. William "Billy" Evans was killed in an attack near the Senate side of the Capitol building, where he was manning a barricade in April 2021. 

He was killed several months after the Jan. 6 insurrection while the Capitol was still cordoned off, Biden said.

"Officer Evans was killed defending a checkpoint you had to go through to get up to the Capitol, because of these God-awful, sick threats that continue to move forth," Biden said. "It’s just hard to believe. It’s hard to believe it could happen here in America."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all