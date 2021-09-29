The life of a city native and Capital Police officer killed in April will be permanently commemorated with a bench.

William “Billy” Evans died after a man rammed his vehicle into him and another officer at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol.

Evans was born in North Adams and attended Drury High School. In his honor, the Drury High School class of 1998 donated the bench — a gift the City Council formally accepted at its meeting on Tuesday night.

“In April, Officer Evans was tragically killed in the line of duty at the Capital,” Mayor Tom Bernard told the City Council Tuesday evening. “Many of us turned out when he came back home to North Adams and to the northern Berkshires after having been honored ... at the United States Capital.”

The dedication is planning for Sunday at Noel Field Athletic Complex at 10:30 a.m.