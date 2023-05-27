BRO MX in North Adams has two months to come into compliance with conservation restrictions

NORTH ADAMS — The owners of the BRO MX motocross track have two months to come in compliance with conservation restrictions after they were told Thursday night that the property is home to state-protected plants and insects.

Jason and Jessica Langenback bought the property on South State Street in 2021 and told the Conservation Commission that they didn't know about the restrictions, which were signed by the previous owners in 2008.

The restrictions came into effect after the hairy-fruited sedge and foxtail sedge, two state-protected plant species, and a dion skipper, a protected butterfly, were found in a meadow area on the 28-acre plot in 2004.

Now, the Langenbacks must hire a botanist to evaluate the conservation area on the property and put up required signage around it, following a vote by the Conservation Commission on Thursday.

When they bought it, they were told not to go in certain areas, which they keep roped off, owner Jessica Langenback said. The business is ready to make the changes.

"We want to be in compliance," owner Jason Langenback told the commission.

Every five years, a botanist must evaluate the area, the commission told the Langenbacks. "You're overdue," commission member Jennifer Dunning said, "or maybe he [the previous owner] was, but you're stuck with it as the property owner."

The order comes after a decision in March from the Planning Board that allows the business to stay open one hour later and to open on any two weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Previously, the business was restricted to opening on two specific weekdays. Some neighbors have complained about noise from the track and two filed an appeal in court in April over the permit changes.

Conservation Commission Chair Andrew Kawczak who estimated he lives 2,500 feet away from BRO MX, said he spoke against an expansion at a Planning Board meeting this spring. That was "as a homeowner, not wearing my Conservation Commission hat," he told The Eagle.

But Glenn Murray, a Conservation Commission member, took issue with that, and made a motion Thursday night partway through the discussion to require Kawczak and two other members, Heather Williams and Dunning, to recuse themselves from the issue on Thursday and in the future.

"I've heard public animosity from [them] toward their business," Murray said. "That doesn't sit well with me."

The Langenbacks shared the concern. "You have a bias against us because you can hear us," Jason Langenback said earlier in the meeting to Kawczak.

Dunning said she felt she could be fair, and Murray's motion failed.

Murray told the commission that he planned to file an ethics complaint.