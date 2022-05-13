Vehicles longer than 22 feet will not be allowed on roads to the summit of Mount Greylock

With roads to the summit of Mount Greylock re-opening May 21, during the Memorial Day weekend, officials are expecting to see a fairly heavy turnout — and a bit of traffic to the summit.

As a result, officials are reminding folks that since 2021, vehicles longer than 22 feet will not be permitted to travel the narrow, curvy roadway to the summit.

That includes buses, recreational vehicles and commercial trucks longer than 22 feet. The average passenger car is about 15 in length. A Ford F-150 pickup is about 20 feet long.

A 2019 engineering report on the Mount Greylock roadways found that vehicles longer than a passenger car would be unable to navigate the narrow roads and still remain in the demarcated lanes traveling on Notch, Rockwell and Summit roads.

The vehicle restriction has been in effect since May 2021, and will be enforced again this year.

Signs will be installed at the base of Notch Road and Rockwell Road to notify travelers of the restriction, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation.