Buxton School, alumni, launch fundraising effort as land-sale negotiations with The Clark are delayed

The Buxton School may not be selling its land after all.
In a letter last week to the school community, Buxton's leadership and some alumni members said they would team up for a fundraising drive that, if successful, would remove the need for a sale of the school's land to The Clark Art Institute, a near neighbor in Williamstown.
In February, when negotiations between the school and The Clark became public, some Buxton alumni members loudly opposed the plan. The joint fundraising doesn't mean the opponents of the sale and the school have reached total agreement. Few of the alumni members who signed the letter were among those who complained last month about the sale and other conditions at the school.
The fundraising campaign would prevent two years of deficit spending, as the land sale would have, the letter says.
“[A]s an assurance to donors that there will be no land sale to the Clark for the near future—Buxton is launching a campaign to collect $1.7 million in donations and pledges earmarked for the school’s operations,” last week's letter reads. “It is the alumni and school’s shared hope and intention that we will not need to sell the land in the future; this is the essential first step toward getting us there.”
Associate Head of School John Kalapos on Monday told The Eagle that the school's leadership considered the land sale something that would get Buxton on secure footing.
“However, our alumni wanted the opportunity to fund raise for those capital needs themselves,” Kalapos said. “As an institution, we do care about our alumni, and we want to give them the space and resources needed to make that effort.”
The school said in its letter that it has enough in verbal pledges and outright gifts “to get us well on our way to achieving this goal.” It is asking that people pledge by April 15 and pay by April 30.
Once the funds are received, Buxton will terminate current land-sale discussions with The Clark, the school wrote.
As for how the school would use its two years of financial well-being to avoid a land sale to The Clark, Kalapos said nothing has been decided.
“What if we get $1,650,000? Is that going to keep the sale from happening?" he said. "I can’t say definitively.”
Still, $1.7 million won’t solve all the school’s financial problems, the letter says, but the money would “fill the hole created by recent operational challenges.” It would also allow the school to build a long-term fundraising system. Kalapos said that financially, the school is most focused on making sure it doesn’t have to dip into its reserves for operational costs.
The Buxton School Board of Trustees, school leadership and some alumni members are committing to:
- Creating an alumni association, including a calendar of events for alumni as well as resources to annually raise funds for the school’s endowment;
- Making priorities of hiring a director of admissions and a director of development;
- Evaluating how the school functions and how it could grow;
- Establishing systems for communicating with parents, alumni and others.
If the fundraising is successful, the school “must commit by April 30 … to not selling the campus to The Clark for the approximately two years we estimate that funding will provide us,” the letter reads. The school is establishing an escrow account at Citizens Bank for donors.
“The escrow agreement and the escrow agent will govern the distribution of the funds,” the letter reads. “If the campaign’s conditions are met, the funds will be released to Buxton. If the conditions are not met, the funds will be returned to the donor upon donor’s request.”
Apart from the Board of Trustees and school leadership, 40 alumni signed the letter. Almost none of the 40 who signed last week’s letter were part of the group of alumni who sent a letter to the school last month requesting it pause sale negotiations for the alumni themselves — rather than a joint effort — to conduct a fundraising approach to top donors. The loose original group to call for a fundraising effort, Renew Buxton, did not immediately return a request for comment.
The Clark’s prospective purchase of Buxton’s property in Williamstown had riled some of the school’s alums, who were criticizing not only the sale, but also the school’s leadership. The school planned to sell its land to The Clark and have it leased back in order to continue running and stay financially solvent, and The Clark hoped to preserve the open space near its campus.
The property, on South Street, totals 114 acres. The private boarding and day school is for grades 9 through 12. Its school-year tuition is $62,000 for a boarding student and $38,000 for a day student. Its most recently reported enrollment is 68 students.
Though there has been some rancor between the school and a group of alumni regarding the land sale, Kalapos said school leadership and some alumni were able to come together because they both “have a deep and sincere love for this place.”
“Initially it was a conversation that felt like the two groups weren’t talking to each other,” he said. “Now there is a really great and healthy dialogue.”
The Eagle reached out to alumnus Zondie Zinke, who was instrumental in brokering the deal between alumni and the school, but Zinke did not return the request for comment.