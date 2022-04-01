ADAMS — With the list of candidates finalized for the May 2 town election, it turns out that none of the open seats are contested.
Richard Blanchard and Joe Nowak Jr. are running for reelection to three-year terms in the two open seats on the Select Board. Myra Wilk is running for reelection as town moderator, which carries a one-year term.
Kelly Rice is running again for the treasurer/collector position, while Lorraine Kalisz is running for re-election as assessor. Both positions are for three-year terms.
Newcomer Amy Brooke Oberlin is running for a three-year term on the Board of Health. An opening for a two-year term on the Board of Health did not draw any candidates.
Two people are again running for two, two-year terms on the Parks Commission: Mary Ciuk and Sarah Marie Pansecchi. Newcomer Aimee Lynn Sinopoli is seeking a one-year term on the Parks Commission.
Sandra Moderski is running for reelection to a five-year term on the Planning Board, and James Michael Taylor is running for reelection to three years on the Cemetery Commission.
An opening for a three-year term on the Housing Authority did not draw any candidates.
A five-year term on the Redevelopment Authority is again being sought by Joseph W. Allard.
The three-year term on the Northern Berkshire Regional Vocational School Committee, which governs McCann Technical High School, is being sought by incumbent Joseph Allard.
Two newcomers, Erin Milne and John Duval, are running for two, three-year terms on the Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee. Another newcomer, Michael Henault, is seeking a three-year term on the Hoosac Valley Regional School Committee.