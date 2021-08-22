NORTH ADAMS — More than a hundred glass jars full of gummy bears, jelly beans, Swedish fish, gumdrops and other candies lined the wall at The Norad Toy & Candy Company.
“It's an experience. It's not like going to your local Walmart,” said David Moresi, owner of Moresi and Associates, which started the new store. Half the fun is spending time in the store, he added. “It's an experience just to buy a toy."
The store opened its doors on Friday in the Norad Mill, a property Moresi redeveloped and is now home to various local businesses.
Moresi and his colleagues wanted to "bring something new and exciting to North Adams," he said.
"We really feel it's something that has sorely lacked in the community." In 2019, downtown shop Persnickety Toys closed after an 18-year run.
The newly-opened store is across the hall from Belltower Records in the Norad Mill. Its creaky wooden floors date back to the 1800s, according to Moresi. At the checkout counter, there is a restored vintage cash register that was originally in a Williamstown general store in 1914, Moresi said.
"It has a very distinct, vintage, nostalgic type theme," he said of the space.
Toys include puzzles, stuffed animals, Playmobil, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots and, fittingly, Candy Land.
There's a section of Matchbox and Hot Wheels cars, and a colorful array of Fisher-Price toys, like a maracas set and a cash register, and other toys like kazoos and yo-yos.
There's also plenty of packaged candy, like Necco wafers and candy necklaces, and a barrel full of lollipops.
“It’s a lot of the nostalgic candy,” said Caroline Collins, Moresi and Associates business coordinator. There are Mary Jane candies and Satellite Wafers, Collins said, “which used to be my favorite."