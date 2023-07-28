A cannabis dispensary is looking to open on River Street in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — A new cannabis dispensary could open on the corner of River and Marshall streets.

Rolling Hills is holding a virtual community outreach meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 for a proposed dispensary at 156 River Street.

The outreach meeting is required for companies to submit an application to the Cannabis Control Commission for a license.

Currently, city ordinance caps the number of dispensaries at 20 percent of the number of liquor stores. Under that rule, that means there can only be two dispensaries. One shop, Clear Sky Cannabis, is open and two others, Sparkboro Wellness and Spencer House have been approved by the city but neither have opened.

Rolling Hills did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The Zoom meeting can be accessed at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89455843509. The meeting ID is 89455843509 and the password is 775683.