NORTH ADAMS — Marijuana soon might grow on Ashland Street.

New England Alchemy LLC, owned by Rustin Kluge, submitted plans to the city's Planning Board to get a special permit to manufacture and grow cannabis at 537 Ashland St. The company wants to turn a parking lot and repair garage into a marijuana-cultivation and product manufacturing site. The business plans to grow the plants outside.

To minimize the odor, the business is proposing planting lavender and marigolds on about 15 percent of the property, according to the application. The business also is proposing that an 8-foot fence be put around the property "to ensure visibility of plants is eliminated from all reasonable vantage points," the company wrote in its application.

At most, the business said it would employ 20 people at the Ashland Street site.

The city's Planning Board is scheduled to make a decision on the permit application at its meeting in mid-March.

As of late last year, the company had an option to purchase the former Taconic Restaurant on Cold Spring Road in Williamstown to use as a retail space.