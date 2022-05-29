Car, bus collide in North Adams and sends a boy to the hospital

NORTH ADAMS — A crash between a car and school bus sent a boy to the hospital late Sunday morning.
According to a North Adams police Facebook post, officers were dispatched around 11:50 a.m. to the Curran Highway in front of the Craft Food Barn.
There, police say the car, driven by Nathan Bush from California, was traveling northbound on the highway when the bus, operated by William Sarkis from Adams, exited a parking lot and struck the passenger side of the vehicle. The impact spun the car around so it was pointed in the opposite direction.
Bush's son was taken by ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center as a precaution. His condition was unknown as of Sunday evening. Police say there were no passengers on the bus. The car was towed from the scene, but the bus was drivable, police said.
Police say the bus driver was at fault, but so far no charges have been levied against Sarkis.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.