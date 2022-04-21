NORTH ADAMS — Green North Adams is organizing a citywide cleanup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in celebration of Earth Day.
Volunteers will meet at Noel Field Athletic Complex on State Street to get supplies and then they will pick up trash throughout the city.
The event is also sponsored by the City of North Adams and Carr Hardware.
Green North Adams, a sustainability group, started in 2019, the group said in a statement. "We want to work together as a community to make North Adams a greener, cleaner city," it said.