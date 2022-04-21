Garbage bags in one of the dumpsters at the transfer station (copy)

Trash at the North Adams transfer station. Volunteers will be picking up litter around the city on Saturday to mark Earth Day.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ADAMS — Green North Adams is organizing a citywide cleanup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in celebration of Earth Day.

Volunteers will meet at Noel Field Athletic Complex on State Street to get supplies and then they will pick up trash throughout the city.

The event is also sponsored by the City of North Adams and Carr Hardware.

Green North Adams, a sustainability group, started in 2019, the group said in a statement. "We want to work together as a community to make North Adams a greener, cleaner city," it said.