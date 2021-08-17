ADAMS — Park Street will be closed to traffic and packed with people while townsfolk, during the Susan B. Anthony Celebration, honor a hero who was born in their midst.
The street fair will run from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday on Park Street, from the statue of President William McKinley south to the Town Common, where the new statue of Susan B. Anthony stands.
The event was supposed to happen last summer. Volunteers from the Adams Suffrage Centennial Celebration Committee worked for several years planning the events and raising the money for the statue and festival to commemorate the 200th birthday of Anthony, who was born in Adams, and the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The street fair will include vendors, food, games and kids’ activities all lined out in the center of Park Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic. There will be tables and chairs in the street.
Live music will open with Misty Blues, featuring Gina Coleman, playing from 1 to 4 p.m.; Melissa Brinton will appear from 4 to 6 p.m.; and The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. The bands will perform on a stage that will be set up on the street, facing Town Hall.
The Town Hall lawn will be a prime spot to bring a lawn chair or blanket and watch the music onstage; no coolers are allowed.
For the young and the young at heart, family-friendly entertainment will start with Terry A La Berry at noon on the Town Hall lawn. There will be activities and games from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Armory Court, hosted by the Hoosac Valley Parent Teacher Group. The Adams Police Department is likely to stop by in the Copsicle truck with some ice-cold frozen pops.
At the same time, the Adams Theater will host an open house, an opportunity to see the early stages of the revival of the downtown theater. At 5 p.m., a free performance at the theater will feature Sheryl Faye performing an educational and entertaining multimedia show highlighting the life of Anthony.
Lawn chairs are encouraged for the performance in the theater, as seating has not yet been installed in the performance space.
“We couldn’t be more delighted that the new owner of the Adams Theater will be hosting this portrayal of the life of Susan B. Anthony,” said Christine Hoyt, a member of the Adams Select Board and volunteer with the Adams Suffrage Centennial Celebration Committee.
Shortly after sundown, a 20-minute fireworks show will explode over town. The launching area from the Valley Street field can be viewed from all over town.
A Susan B. Anthony Celebration Kick-off Concert will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Olga C. Sommer Center for Music & Art (formerly St. Mark’s Church), at 39 Commercial St. Admission is free.
Community Health Programs will have its mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site from noon to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit facebook.com/celebratesusanbanthony.