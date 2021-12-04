A hazardous spill originating in Pownal, Vt., shut down part of Route 7 early Saturday morning in Williamstown.
In a Facebook post by the Williamstown Police Department, the department said that the spill has "currently closed [Route 7] at our station on Simonds Rd. Please seek alternate routes through the morning as we await updates."
Williamstown Police indicated in the Facebook post that the road closure will continue "through late morning or early afternoon at least."
According to a release by the Vermont State Police, the spill began near the Stewart's Shops location on Route 7 in Pownal due to a "motor vehicle crash/Hazmat Incident."
Vermont State Police indicated that motorists "should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes."
This story will be updated.