CHESHIRE — Motorists traveling in Cheshire soon can expect a smoother ride between Adams and Savoy.
On Monday, the contractor that the town hired, LB Corp. of Lee, began milling the half of Route 116 in town from Maple Drive to the Savoy town line. After the preparation work, that 1.2-mile stretch of the road will be repaved.
Weather permitting, the project will be completed by week's end, according to town Highway Superintendent Robert Navin.
"We expect to begin paving on Wednesday and go a little past Maple Drive," Navin said.
Cheshire is using a $200,000 MassWorks grant and $37,000 in available town highway money to pay for the project. Navin says he has applied for a $550,000 MassWorks grant to mill and repave the other half of Route 116, from Maple Drive to Adams.
A good portion of the money would pay to replace the guardrails along the entire 3-mile section of state highway the town is responsible for maintaining.
Work is scheduled to start by 7 a.m. each day through Thursday, according to Cheshire Police, who urge drivers to find alternative routes, as traffic will be down to one lane during construction.