The Cheshire Community Association has been working for nearly a decade to bring back and harness the town's volunteer spirit

CHESHIRE — For John Tremblay, volunteerism in the town of Cheshire is “in my blood,” he says. His grandparents are proof of the town’s volunteer spirit — his grandfather a member of the fire department, his grandmother a library trustee and an organist at the Catholic church.

Today, Tremblay and his wife Eileen Quinn — who both live in the home his grandparents purchased in 1937 — are carrying on that tradition, and helping others join in the town spirit.

The Cheshire Community Association formed in 2014 thanks to Tremblay and Quinn, who often picked up litter on their walks, and one day, had a minor epiphany.

“My wife and I walk a lot, and as we were walking, two things started happening: One is we were picking up a lot of trash, and two is we saw this area as being the center of town, the town hall, and we wanted to see activity for it,” Tremblay said.

The association kicked off with a town-wide cleanup day. Almost 40 people went out and picked up trash. From there, the volunteer-based organization has steadily grown.

What the association did was provide a body to coalesce volunteer work in Cheshire. Now, it’s also becoming an economic development engine, hosting the popular annual town block party, now the summer festival, which will be held Saturday. It’s even spearheaded a project making Cheshire an Appalachian Trail Community, and implemented an AT campsite in town.

Other CCA initiatives Mammoth Cheese The CCA installed a massive wheel of cheese, made from fiberglass, to commemorate an oddity of Cheshire’s history, right along the Ashuwilticook Trail. A friend of Thomas Jefferson, and a pastor in town, John Leland, convinced residents to vote for Jefferson. When Jefferson won, Leland rallied residents again to make a gesture to Jefferson, which ended up being 1,235 pounds worth of cheese. Silhouettes At the same site as the mammoth cheese, on the property of Diane’s Twist, at the intersection of the AT and rail trail, are life-sized silhouettes of a hiker, a female jogger and a child on a bike, also installed by the CCA. The Eagle saw all three of those archetypes during its tour of Cheshire. Route 8 Mural The CCA had a mural painted along Route 8 on the retaining wall across from the lake, which celebrates outdoor life in the Berkshires. Outdoor yoga Quinn will be holding outdoor yoga at her home this summer. Every CCA event is free of charge. Cheshire proud The CCA coined the phrase “Cheshire proud” and began selling T-shirts to that effect in 2017. Colorful ice cream cone The CCA were again the culprits of outsized homages to dairy on or near Diane’s Twist campus: in 2018, they worked with the Art on the Trail program to install a colorful ice cream cone, signifying what draws diverse groups to the site. Ice skating The CCA began maintaining an area on the lake for ice skating in 2021.

“We never thought of being involved in economic development, but it’s happening because we are stimulating activity in the downtown,” Tremblay said.

This year, the block party is expected to bring in 300 people and has been rebranded into the Cheshire Summer Festival. It’ll feature business booths, food, live music and other activities. This year’s festival is also moving from the old town hall to what will be the new town hall come September at the former Cheshire Elementary School.

The success of previous block parties is what drove state Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, to set aside a $10,000 earmark for the association in 2023 meant to drive economic development.

The earmark allowed the Cheshire Community Association to contract with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to perform an economic development assessment. The end result will be a commercial and industrial asset inventory, with ideas to be presented to the town in a public meeting.

The volunteer organization spends money when it can as donations come in. Tremblay has been on the town’s finance committee since 1997.

In addition to volunteering, Tremblay’s grandparents ran a tourist home out of their house, welcoming Appalachian Trail hikers. Quinn led an effort in 2018 to designate Cheshire as an Appalachian Trail Community, which took at least a year, and in 2019, the campsite was approved before opening in 2020.

Quinn walked The Eagle through the demolition of the former water department building, grass planting, installation of hammock poles, bike and electrical outlet shed, privacy fence and other elements that went into building the campsite. One volunteer comes daily to maintain it. The Cheshire Community Association has about 12 full-time members, and many people who help out from time to time.

While on a tour of the town, The Eagle stopped AT hiker Dakota Churchill to ask her about the campsite.

“Honestly, it is amazing,” Churchill said. “There are certain things that after you’ve been hiking on the trail long enough, that people may not view as flashy, but for us are incredible. Port-a-potty, toilet paper, a bear box, outlets, a table, as long as we have those things, we have everything we need in life.”

Churchill spoke to how useful the bikes were as they allow hikers to run errands during their stop in Cheshire. In Churchill’s case, it was getting new shoes.

“There’s water at the campsite that we don’t need to filter. This place has everything,” Churchill said. “I’m not overselling it for the paper. There’s even Gatorades up there I just found.”

Churchill compared Cheshire’s campsite with others she had come across. “I appreciate being treated like a hiker, and not a homeless person who needs to be shuffled out,” she said.

As Quinn notes, former pastor of St. Mary’s Church, the Rev. Thomas Begley, had housed AT hikers on church property for years until it no longer became feasible. The campsite is named after him.

The need to offer hikers a formal camping area arose in 2019, when the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield stopped allowing hikers, as it had for decades, to camp out on the lawn of the church.

The Cheshire Community Association held a bazaar and tag sale in May, and Tremblay is adamant about helping businesses in town. He acknowledges that Cheshire has no full-service restaurant or a robust downtown district to speak of.

“When I was living here as a little boy, there were probably seven or eight businesses right down here,” Tremblay said, pointing to Church Street.

Tremblay took The Eagle into A to Z Lettering on Church Street, an embroidery and screen printing business, where owner Jeffrey Reynolds says he plans to be for a while.

Tremblay and Quinn hope more businesses come to town, partly because 90 percent of the town’s tax base is residential rather than commercial.

As the association has grown, it’s naturally become a driver for economic development. But Tremblay and Quinn said their goal has always been to create community.

“When I say something at our summer festival, I say, ‘Our goal here is to put smiles on faces,’” Tremblay said. “Just bringing the community together and making people happy and connecting with each other, to me, that’s the biggest thing.”