Cheshire father-daughter dance returns after hiatus

The father-daughter dance is coming back to the former Cheshire Elementary School on the week of Valentine’s Day.
Scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the dance, which will be in the once-again-functional school cafeteria, has a semi-formal dress code, refreshments, a raffle, and features music from MusiChris DJ & Lighting.
“The school used to hold it back when the school was operating,” Facilities Manager Corey McGrath said. “I remember taking my daughter to it. It was always a big thing in the town. Once we had the cafeteria back open at the school, I wanted to bring that back.”
In its 100th anniversary year, the former Cheshire Elementary School building will become town hall, a change in venue celebrated by locals who have worked to save the building — a community mainstay that holds many memories.
Cheshire employees will move into the building after Sept. 1, when the school district’s lease ends. Currently, the school is home to the superintendent’s office and a youth center. The school district will depart, but the youth center will remain, as it’s only in its third year of a 10-year contract. Town meetings are already being conducted in the former cafeteria space.
Town administrators once went to school here. Now, the former Cheshire Elementary School will become town hall where they can do business
The town’s Recreation Committee decided to revive the dance and continue it annually going forward. The committee is also planning a mother-child dance coming up around Mother’s Day. People do not have to be from Cheshire to attend the dance.
McGrath said the dance is “pretty much sold out.” He printed 150 tickets — “I can’t fit anymore in that cafeteria.” Ticket sales are closed. Call McGrath at 413-841-5070 or Tim Garner at 413-822-5671 for more information.