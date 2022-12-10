CHESHIRE — The town highway department has had a change in leadership.
The town appointed two experienced department employees, Corey Swistak and Brent Lancia, to be interim co-superintendents overseeing operations after the former superintendent, Robert Navin, was fired in late October, according to Jennifer Morse, Cheshire town manager.
Morse, who has been serving as town manager since June, said she can’t reveal the cause of the termination due to privacy requirements around personnel issues.
The Cheshire Council on Aging is also working with relatively new director, Brenda Caulfield, who was appointed after the February resignation of former director Carole A. Hilderbrand.
Morse also noted that the town increased the budget for the library, addressing a rumor that the library funding was cut. According to information provided by Morse, the Library Assessment in fiscal year 2022 was $32,800, while the voted Library Assessment in fiscal 2023 is $38,480. The library is a separate entity from the town and operates independent of town government.