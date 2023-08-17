Cheshire hires Corey McGrath as its first-ever public works director

CHESHIRE — The town has named a Department of Public Works director for the first time.

Corey McGrath, a Cheshire native, and most recently the town’s facilities manager, will oversee its public works, including the highway, water and cemetery departments.

McGrath, who beat out two other candidates for the job, called the prospect of being Cheshire’s first DPW director “scary” and “exciting.”

“I love working for this town,” McGrath said. “Some people go to work, and they strongly dislike it. Then there’s some who go and exist, then sometimes there’s ones that just can’t wait to get here. On Fridays, I look forward to what Monday’s going to bring.”

Town Administrator Jennifer Morse said the hiring is meant to increase efficiency and allows the town to "move people around as we need them" and to "keep our projects more in town than they have been in the past.”

Without a DPW director, Cheshire’s different departments were essentially unto themselves and would sometimes conflict with staffing. McGrath will be the chain of command and can decide what to prioritize given context, such as a water main break over mowing.

Morse will now be freed up to focus on the town’s finances.

“There was nobody to delegate to,” Morse said. “Now someone will oversee all of that, so I can focus on more important things like bringing money to the town and moving big projects forward.”

A major reason why the Select Board chose McGrath, apart from his work since becoming facilities manager in 2022, is the fact that he is a local, and someone they think will stay on the job for a long time.

McGrath named the former Cheshire Elementary School — the newly titled Cheshire Community House — as an upcoming project that will fall under his purview; the building will become town offices starting in September.

“I went to school here, I met my wife here, my kids went here, my mother taught here, this has been a huge part of my life, and I’ve been blessed with a job where I get to take care of her,” McGrath told The Eagle in January. “So I have a lot of compassion for this place.”

McGrath expressed his support for the town’s purchase of a new excavator, which was a much-debated topic at Cheshire’s town meeting this year.

“I spoke in favor of the highway crew at town meeting, that they did their homework, and if we can’t trust the people that are going to be using it every day, where do we go?” McGrath said. “Now I just want somebody in it every day. There’s a lot of work to be done with it.”

Cheshire currently has two co-interim-highway superintendents. The town is in the process of hiring a single highway foreman to lead the department.

Residents also approved $90,000 for a new DPW director at town meeting, although McGrath and the town are currently negotiating his salary, and it may not be precisely $90,000.