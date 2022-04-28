Cheshire is looking for a new police chief

CHESHIRE — Wanted: new police chief for Cheshire.

The Select Board is currently accepting applications to find a successor to Timothy Garner who is retiring after nearly 40 years on the local police force.

Garner is a part-timer but his replacement will be full-time according to Select Board Chairwoman Michelle Francesconi.

"With police reform, we can't have part-time officers so we'll have a someone who will patrol and have chief duties," she said.

Whoever replaces Garner will inherit a police force of one full-time officer and five part-timers serving a town of roughly 3,500 residents.

However, Francesconi noted that three of the part-timers are taking the mandatory academy training, necessary for the officers to remain employed under the state's police reform. She added, the town will also be hiring another full-time officer.

In the job posting by town officials they are looking for someone with at least 10 years experience in law enforcement with at least five years in a leadership role with a police agency.

The candidate should have a bachelor's degree with a master's degree in criminal justice, public administration or a related field.

The salary range is advertised at $65,000 to $80,000. Garner currently gets an $8,000 stipend with no set hours, according to Town Administrator Jennifer Morse.

Applications are due to the town administrator by May 13.

Francesconi says Garner has served Cheshire well.

"He's really a community-oriented police chief; very approachable very reachable and that's been good for the town," she said. "He is genuinely a good person as anyone can have a conversation with him."