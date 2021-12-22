Former Beechwood House mansion back on the market in Cheshire, for cash only

The former Beechwood House, at 12 South St. in Cheshire, is listed for sale at $43,900 in cash. The company handling the sale specializes in foreclosed properties. The historic building was bought in August by the bank holding its mortgage. Its top bid, of $172,500, was not raised by either of two local registered bidders.
In August, the company holding a mortgage on the former Beechwood House bought it for $172,500. Today, the distressed mansion and 1.7-acre site at 12 South St. are on the market for about one-fourth of that — $43,900 in cash, through an online company that specializes in the sale of previously foreclosed properties.
That’s the price range that brought out prospective bidders in August. Some of them might be pursuing purchase once again.
Daniel Testa, CastleRock REO’s asset manager for the property, said that since the listing for the vacant building went live this week, he has received several offers.
A small sign out on Route 8 names the listing price, but Testa said that’s just a reference point.
“You can make any offer you like,” Testa said. “I’ll probably go to highest and best offer next week.”
Wolcott Tavern later Beechwood SW corner Rt 8-W Mt Rd.jpg
photo provided by BARRY EMERY
A view of the original tavern erected in 1795 by Moses Wolcott on South Street in Cheshire, two years after the town's incorporation. More than 70 years later, a different owner radically transformed the building's look.
Back in the day, 12 South St. was one of Cheshire’s premier addresses. The building, built just after the American Revolution, housed an early American tavern and, later, became a summer refuge for New York’s elite. Barry Emery, a town historian, dates the home to 1795.
In the late 1800s, people locally started calling it “Beechwood,” rather than the Wolcott house, the name of its original owner, Moses Wolcott.
In the 1900s, as ownership continued to change, it served as a hotel and, by the middle of the 20th century, as the Beechwood Nursing Home and Beechwood Rest Home.
