Former Beechwood House mansion back on the market in Cheshire, for cash only

The former Beechwood House, at 12 South St. in Cheshire, is listed for sale at $43,900 in cash. The company handling the sale specializes in foreclosed properties. The historic building was bought in August by the bank holding its mortgage. Its top bid, of $172,500, was not raised by either of two local registered bidders. 

CHESHIRE — Offers to buy one of Cheshire’s most historic and visible properties — and most in need of repair — are coming in, with a sales decision possible next week.

In August, the company holding a mortgage on the former Beechwood House bought it for $172,500. Today, the distressed mansion and 1.7-acre site at 12 South St. are on the market for about one-fourth of that — $43,900 in cash, through an online company that specializes in the sale of previously foreclosed properties.

That’s the price range that brought out prospective bidders in August. Some of them might be pursuing purchase once again.

Daniel Testa, CastleRock REO’s asset manager for the property, said that since the listing for the vacant building went live this week, he has received several offers.

A small sign out on Route 8 names the listing price, but Testa said that’s just a reference point.

“You can make any offer you like,” Testa said. “I’ll probably go to highest and best offer next week.”

From Wolcott Tavern to Beechwood House to foreclosure, 1795 to 2021

Beechwood House.jpeg
BEECHWOOD NOW5.JPG
Auction Notice.jpg
BEECHWOOD NOW2.JPG
Beechwood Guests.jpg

Back in the day, 12 South St. was one of Cheshire’s premier addresses. The building, built just after the American Revolution, housed an early American tavern and, later, became a summer refuge for New York’s elite. Barry Emery, a town historian, dates the home to 1795.

In the late 1800s, people locally started calling it “Beechwood,” rather than the Wolcott house, the name of its original owner, Moses Wolcott.

In the 1900s, as ownership continued to change, it served as a hotel and, by the middle of the 20th century, as the Beechwood Nursing Home and Beechwood Rest Home.

The latest ownership change arrived in August, when People’s Choice Home Loan, the holder of a $136,500 mortgage, bought the property from the estate of Peter J. Krutiak, who had died in 2019.

As of the previous fiscal year, the estate’s property was valued at $115,300. The property cards shows that the land is worth more than the building.

The CastleRock REO listing is short on property descriptions, other than to note that the building has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, with 6,390 square feet of space.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief.

