Former Beechwood House mansion back on the market in Cheshire, for cash only

CHESHIRE — Offers to buy one of Cheshire’s most historic and visible properties — and most in need of repair — are coming in, with a sales decision possible next week.

Quote “You can make any offer you like." Daniel Testa, asset manager for CastleRock REO, which is selling an historic property at 12 South St. in Cheshire

In August, the company holding a mortgage on the former Beechwood House bought it for $172,500. Today, the distressed mansion and 1.7-acre site at 12 South St. are on the market for about one-fourth of that — $43,900 in cash, through an online company that specializes in the sale of previously foreclosed properties.

That’s the price range that brought out prospective bidders in August. Some of them might be pursuing purchase once again.

Daniel Testa, CastleRock REO’s asset manager for the property, said that since the listing for the vacant building went live this week, he has received several offers.

A small sign out on Route 8 names the listing price, but Testa said that’s just a reference point.

“You can make any offer you like,” Testa said. “I’ll probably go to highest and best offer next week.”

Back in the day, 12 South St. was one of Cheshire’s premier addresses. The building, built just after the American Revolution, housed an early American tavern and, later, became a summer refuge for New York’s elite. Barry Emery, a town historian, dates the home to 1795.

In the late 1800s, people locally started calling it “Beechwood,” rather than the Wolcott house, the name of its original owner, Moses Wolcott.

In the 1900s, as ownership continued to change, it served as a hotel and, by the middle of the 20th century, as the Beechwood Nursing Home and Beechwood Rest Home.

The latest ownership change arrived in August, when People’s Choice Home Loan, the holder of a $136,500 mortgage, bought the property from the estate of Peter J. Krutiak, who had died in 2019.

As of the previous fiscal year, the estate’s property was valued at $115,300. The property cards shows that the land is worth more than the building.

The CastleRock REO listing is short on property descriptions, other than to note that the building has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, with 6,390 square feet of space.