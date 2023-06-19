Does Cheshire need a new excavator? Voters say yes, but some say Cheshire has a history of buying vehicles that don't fit its needs

CHESHIRE — Debate over the purchase of a new excavator for the town dug up issues of past vehicle purchases, totaling more than hundreds of thousands of dollars, that reportedly don’t fit the town’s needs.
During the annual town meeting last week, members of the finance committee made clear their opposition to an article that would spend $177,300 to fund a new highway excavator. It became the most contested article of the evening, but ultimately passed 49 to 36.
Finance Committee Chair John Tremblay, who has been a member of the committee for more than 25 years, said the town has spent around $500,000 in recent years on vehicles that aren’t exactly what it needed — in this case, they were either too big or too small.
Tremblay argued that while past highway superintendents who pushed for those purchases are gone, he doesn’t want history to repeat itself. Members of the Board of Selectmen pushed back, saying the town has been examining the purchase of an excavator for three years.
Cheshire residents approve a budget increase over last year and revisions to town bylaws at annual town meeting
As for the machines that don’t fit the town’s needs, according to Tremblay, one is a loader truck that’s too large for a community of Cheshire’s size; the other is a plow truck that’s too small. The two vehicles cost more than $460,000 combined.
Interim co-highway superintendent Corey Swistak said the vehicles are flawed, but they're still being used.
“The loader size, when that was purchased, probably could’ve been smaller, but that was well before all of our times here,” Swistak said. “The plow truck is a little bit smaller than what some of us would have gotten, but it’s in service. It’s brand new.”
Swistak said criticisms of loose spending on vehicles are overstated. But he and Town Administrator Jennifer Morse acknowledged past issues with purchasing a grader truck before they had assumed their current positions.
“We don’t have any vehicles right now that we don’t use,” Morse said. “Even the grader is used.”
The Finance Committee was one of the main reasons voters initially didn’t support the purchase of the grader truck, with members arguing against it at a past town meeting. The town went back and developed all the options, made another presentation, and eventually had a truck approved.
Tremblay said in a phone interview that he had hoped the town would undertake a similar process before buying the nearly $180,000 excavator. He said the town needs to continue to “up its game” from past errors.
“We put $90,000 in the budget to hire a new DPW director. That individual is going to walk in with this decision already made, and they’re getting a piece of equipment that most towns that look like us don’t have,” Tremblay said.
Tremblay said during the town meeting that he is concerned taxpayers are living with the fallout of shortsighted vehicle purchases.
A 2022 state-conducted financial management review of Cheshire found that, “Lacking a formal capital improvement program, Cheshire’s annual capital spending has been somewhat ad hoc.”
“The town has been financing purchases of rolling stock for the highway, fire or police departments, every two to three years through voter-approved debt exclusions added to the tax levy limit,” the report reads. “However, the debt service for these vehicle acquisitions represents less than 25 percent of the average annual excluded debt the town has paying in the last 10 years.”
Tremblay said in general he is bullish on Cheshire and emphasized that his calling out past spending habits is not meant as a personal affront to any member of the town. Both Tremblay and the state’s financial review say that the hiring of a full-time town administrator is a positive move, one of several changes the town has made in recent years to modernize its management.