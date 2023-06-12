Cheshire residents approve a budget increase over last year and revisions to town bylaws at annual town meeting

CHESHIRE — Residents approved a roughly $7.6 million budget, and debated a number of changes to the town’s bylaws, during Monday’s annual town meeting,
The budget, which was up from the current year’s $7 million plan, prompted questions about the additional expenses from the approximately 90 voters who attended the meeting in the former Cheshire Elementary School.
There was some disagreement on an article that would spend $177,300 to fund a new highway excavator, which the Finance Committee recommended residents vote the measure down.
Committee Chair John Tremblay said that the town should rent different types of equipment, especially with a new DPW director, over the next year before deciding on the kind of equipment to buy. Select Board Chair Shawn McGrath said the town has been discussing this particular item for three years. Residents ultimately approved the new excavator.
Town government proposed revisions and additions to the town’s bylaws regarding zoning, personnel policy and stormwater management. Voters approved a change to have the board of assessors go from elected to appointed positions, which would take effect in 2025 after a town ballot question.
According to the warrant article, any member of an elected board, and the town administrator, can suggest personnel policies for consideration. The Select Board will hold a public meeting on the proposed policies and amendments, which would go into effect upon approval from the board.
The addition of a stormwater management bylaw is meant to control adverse effects of construction site stormwater runoff, to comply with state and federal statutes related to stormwater discharge, to codify the town’s right to inspect, monitor and enforce, and to maintain structural stormwater control facilities in town.
Two citizens' petitions proposed changes to the town’s zoning bylaws to allow for “product manufacturer” and “micro-business” to operate in agricultural-residential zoned land.
Cheshire hemp farmer and founder of CAVU Hemp Jacob Zieminski withdrew the petitions because the proposals hadn’t gone in front of the Planning Board first. But he said he plans to work with the town over the next year on the subject.
Voters approved several measures to increase real estate tax exemptions for senior citizens along with inflation and other federal indicators.
Without debate, residents voted to set speed limits at 25 mph in “thickly settled” or “business district” parts of town, though not on any state highways.
The proposed public safety budget for 2024 is more than $80,000 larger than the current year's at $408,957, due to the police department adding a full-time officer at an estimated $55,000 salary. Town meeting voters approved.