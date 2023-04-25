Cheshire is spending $1.2 million on road repairs. Here are the 7 roads that will be affected ...

CHESHIRE — Like many roads in Berkshire County, Cheshire’s need repairs.

The town is spending more than $1.2 million in state and federal money to fix parts of seven roads. Work is set to start toward the end of June.

In an email to The Eagle, Town Administrator Jennifer Morse said she was not sure how long the "rehabilitation(s)" will take, adding that road closures may be necessary. The town's website will provide more information as the start of the project nears.

The money will come from a MassWorks Grant, Chapter 90 spending from the state and federal American Rescue Plan Act. Cheshire has contracted LB Corp., of Lee, to carry out the paving projects, according to a release on the town website.

Work on the roads will conclude with resurfacing. But before that, the company will conduct pavement milling and excavation, asphalt leveling and structure adjustments.

These roads will be affected: