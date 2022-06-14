Cheshire voters pass a $7 million budget and other spending measures. But they nixed a plan for an earlier town meeting date

CHESHIRE — Town government spending will barely increase for the coming year.
Annual town meeting voters on Monday night pushed through an overall budget of $7,072,712, an increase of some $55,000 — or 1 percent more than the current spending plan, according to municipal officials.
Nearly half of the expenditures will cover Cheshire sending its children to public school. The town's assessment to the Hoosac Valley Regional School District is $2.9 million, with another $468,000 to fund students attending McCann Technical School in North Adams. Overall education spending comes to $3.4 million.
Voters also agreed to raise nearly $261,000 to pay down loans on three highway vehicles, a fire truck and a well bond expense.
In an effort to lower the property tax rate, voters agreed to use $226,559 in surplus funds to help offset some of the budget.
Two capital projects passed muster with the annual town meeting. Voters approved using surplus funds to pay for a $42,000 repair of the Cheshire Cemetery vault, and $20,000 for a new municipal fuel tank.
In non-money articles, voters rejected the idea of moving the annual town meeting from the second Monday in June to the last Monday in April.
An article to amend the town's marijuana bylaw by lowering the maximum number of recreational pot shops from six to two was removed from consideration as it was deemed illegal, town officials said.