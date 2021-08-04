CHESHIRE — Thursday is the last day for eligible residents to register for town's Aug. 24 special election featuring ballot questions on two spending issues.
The town clerk on Thursday will hold special registration hours at the town hall from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Absentee/early voting by mail begins Aug. 10. Applications to vote ahead of Aug. 24 are available at www.cheshire-ma.gov.
The special election has two ballot questions, both debt exclusions under Proposition 2 1/2.
One of the questions asks whether voters want to borrow $235,000 toward buying a new wing-plow/dump truck to replace a similar town Highway Department vehicle that is 15 years old.
The other referendum calls for borrowing $500,000 for a state-mandated upgrade of the Route 8 water main. The cost of the debt will be borne by the water users. The town is hoping to secure a government grant to help offset the project's cost.
An additional $150,000 in water operation surplus money has already been set aside by annual town meeting voters for the project.
The May annual town meeting approved both ballot questions items by a two-thirds majority. A simple majority is needed for approval at the polls.
Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Cheshire Community/Senior Center, 119 School St.