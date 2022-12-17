A Pownal, Vt., couple lost nearly everything in a fire. Then the community rallied behind them

POWNAL, VT. — Jack Dempsey was sleeping on the couch the morning of Dec. 1 when he was awakened by the hissing sound from an air line leading to an oxygen tank. He opened his eyes to find that the couch was on fire.
He jumped up and tried to put out the fire, but it was burning underneath the couch, and the flames were moving closer to the oxygen tanks. Dempsey, 64, realized he had to run before the tanks exploded.
“That’s when I figured I should get out,” he said. So he fled his Pownal mobile home while calling 911.
It was a dark day for the Dempseys, but things got considerably brighter when word of the fire spread and a community of strangers came together to heal the hurt suffered by two of their own.
His's wife, Debbie Dempsey, had been working her usual early morning shift as the chef at Chef’s Hat in Williamstown. At 9 a.m., her husband called to tell her the trailer was “burning down,” she recalled.
At first she thought he was kidding. “Stop playing around,” was her response.
He wasn’t playing.
She immediately drove the roughly two miles to the mobile home just over the border in Pownal. The Pownal Volunteer Fire Department knocked down the flames quickly with the help of the Williamstown Fire Department.
The blaze had gutted the mobile home, leaving a charred, empty shell. Their two cats, Leo and Larry, had perished.
The Dempseys, of course, were in shock, not knowing what to do next.
After the fire, Debbie said she went back to the wreckage, stood in the doorway, then turned around and left, weeping. She hasn’t been back.
“I just couldn’t face it,” said Debbie, 61. “This is the saddest thing that’s ever happened to me.”
During the following days, family, friends and strangers came to the rescue. As soon as their daughter, Sarah Maloney, heard about it, she drove to her parents’ place and insisted they come stay with her and her wife, Bridget Maloney, in Pittsfield.
Sarah, while digging through the rubble, was able to find some of their family photos and clean them off.
Bridget’s mother, Cathy Maloney, came by the next day and started sorting through the wreckage and found Debbie’s collection of porcelain Snowbabies, which she brought home and washed and packed away until they could be returned.
The other Dempsey daughter, Cheyanne Dempsey, and her fiancee, Ryan Psutka, helped in the effort, as did his mother. A best friend of one of the daughters went through the place and found as many undamaged clothes as she could, took them home and washed them repeatedly to rid them of the smoky odor.
Someone else hauled the washer and dryer out of the wreckage. Another went out and bought a few days' worth of clothes for the couple. During the fire, neighbors pulled the grill and patio furniture away from the flames.
Meanwhile, Jack’s sister, Carrie Alibozek, started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to help the Dempseys get back on their feet.
Jack is a retired steeplejack. Debbie puts in about 20 hours a week at the Chef’s Hat and gets Social Security, but money is very tight.
“Since they didn’t have insurance, they have to pretty much start from scratch,” Alibozek wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Any assistance is greatly appreciated!”
The goal of the GoFundMe campaign is $20,000. By Friday, more than 100 people had donated nearly $8,500.
One of the Chef's Hat's longtime customers, Jim Beitzel, created a notecard describing the situation and asked for donations to help the Dempseys. He put one on each table at the Chef’s Hat with envelopes to hold the donations. So far, customers have donated more than $6,000.
Debbie’s boss and owner of the Chef's Hat, Steve Lawrence, came to the restaurant as soon as he heard the news. Debbie Dempsey has been working there for 23 years through three different incarnations of the eatery. Lawrence said the calamity had broken his heart and he enthusiastically agreed to the fundraising campaign in the dining room.
After the shock of the fire, the Dempseys were further shocked by the outpouring of support.
“It’s really so amazing,” Debbie said. “I mean, I don’t even know most of these people at all. We thought we lost everything, but it doesn’t feel like that now. So many kind people. It’s amazing, this outpouring of support. I can’t thank them enough!”
Last week, the Dempseys took out a $70,000 loan to buy a new trailer, which they had to show proof of the fundraising campaign to get. They hope to see it arrive next week.
"Every penny of those donations will go towards the cost of the new trailer," Jack said.