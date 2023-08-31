'She is one of a kind.' Claire Daub retires after 42 years of working with students at Drury High School in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Colleagues say Claire Daub is always the first one in the building and the last one to leave.

During her 42 years in the Special Education Department (SPED) at Drury High School, she was beloved by all, especially her students. She is retiring this year — her last day is Thursday, which happened to be the first day of school for North Adams public schools.

More than 40 past and present educators gathered to honor Daub on Wednesday at the Boston Seafood Restaurant in North Adams. Under the guise of having dinner with a friend, Daub was noticeably stunned by her surprise party.

"I never expected this, not in a million years," Daub said as she walked into the restaurant banquet room where balloons, a sheet cake and a cast of educators and colleagues from past and present greeted her.

Daub was awarded a citation from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts House of Representatives for her years of service to the North Adams Public Schools system by State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams.

Daub began her career at the school in 1981 in the cafeteria and with her SPED students maintained a lunch salad bar for many years. More recently she has been an administrative assistant in the department.

"She loves the kids. They love her. She always made a safe place," said Allison Bergeron, a teacher in the humanities department who also worked with Daub in the SPED department.

"She loves her job," Bonnie Rennell said. Rennell, who retired in 2008 added, "She was there before me — and after me."

Drury High School Dean of Students Bill Bryce, who worked with Daub when he was a special education coordinator, said he was a student at Drury when he first met Daub.

"Claire has been someone who is completely dedicated to her job," he said, adding that in the 10 years they worked together, she "constantly grounded" him.

"I have never worked with anyone like her," Bryce said. "She is one of a kind."

"She's a workaholic," Principal Stephanie Kopala said. "She dedicated 42 years to students of Drury High School. She treats all of her students as her own children. She is amazing. I'm gonna miss her dearly."

Jeremy Richard, one of her former students, arrived at the party with his mom Melanie, who said that Daub made her son's high school experience memorable.

Daub, who lives in Clarksburg with her husband Robert, has two children. In her retirement she plans on traveling and spending time with her daughter Melissa, her son Timothy and her grandsons.

"I would work longer if I could," Daub said. "I love the kids!"