Clark Art Institute aiming to dredge, temporarily drain, Schow Pond

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Clark Art Institute wants to drain Schow Pond to dredge it, which gained approval from Williamstown’s Conservation Commission.
Renowned in part for the beauty of its surrounding landscape, including its 140 acres of lawns and meadows, lily pond pastures and trails, The Clark is having its pond dredged as part of its environmental stewardship of its property. The pond is well-used by ice skaters each winter.
According to The Clark’s Notice of Intent application prepared for the town Conservation Commission, the pond has “degraded over time through the accumulation of sediment … resulting in the dense growth of aquatic vegetation, including invasive species.”
“In the last one to two years, we grew increasingly concerned about the shrinkage being recorded in open water areas throughout New England due to silt, invasive plantings and other naturally occurring factors,” Olivier Meslay, The Clark’s director, told the Eagle via email Friday.
The Commission approved The Clark’s application Thursday night, although there are other permits and approvals, from the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency needed before dredging can begin.
The Clark is hopeful dredging work will begin in the autumn. Work is expected to take six-to-eight weeks. The Clark projects the total cost of the project to be $400,000.
GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc., which prepared the notice, said that the increased vegetation density “has displaced waterfowl that previously used the pond for seasonal habitat.”
“The proposed Project will dredge the accumulated sediment and rooted vegetation, with the intent to return the pond to a deeper, more natural open water condition,” the notice reads. “The Clark intends to restore Schow Pond to a signature feature of the campus which provides a high-quality ecological habitat and enhances the visitors’ museum experience.”
Adrienne Dunk of GZA told the Conservation Commission during a public hearing Thursday night that dredging entails the temporary draining of Schow pond to allow for the dredging. The water will go adjacent to the pond — in the pond area — until it is transported offsite to be managed at “a contractor-designated reuse facility.”
The Clark’s application stated that 10-20 trucks per day will be used to haul dredged material to the disposal site during the construction period. Dunk could not say exactly how long the life cycle of the pond would be once the restoration was done, only that it would take “many years.”
“Whatever it’s going to be to keep the pond healthy is what I’m most concerned about,” The Clark’s Grounds Manager Matthew Noyes told the Commission Thursday. “The goal is to protect the pond, we’re going to put a major investment in this, and we want to make sure we protect that investment and have it there for future generations.”
According to The Clark, Schow Pond was likely dug as a farm pond in the 1800s. It came to be known as Leete’s Pond. In the 1900s, the pond had a number of owners until The Clark bought the land in the 1990s.
Meslay said The Clark was careful of the pond during its campus expansion program, completed in 2014, and worked to protect it from man-made problems, “but it turns out that nature itself is presenting major challenges to the pond’s health and safety.”