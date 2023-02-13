Clark Art Institute to buy the land the Buxton School sits on in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Clark Art Institute is set to buy the land the Buxton School sits on, but the school will stay open and continue to operate independently.
The two Williamstown institutions are making a deal in which the Clark will buy Buxton’s property and lease it back to the school so the museum can preserve the open space near the Clark’s campus. The property, located on South Street, totals 114 acres.
As a result of the sale, the Clark will “ensure the long-term protection of the woodlands on Buxton’s 114-acre site and strengthen the school’s ability to manage its future,” a joint news release from Buxton and the Clark reads.
Buxton, a private boarding and day school for grades 9 through 12, will continue independent operations on the site.
“As a small school focused on art, academics, and community, this is a historic opportunity for Buxton to ensure that the school and its mission are strengthened for years to come,” Peter Beck, Buxton’s Head of School, said in the news release. “Stone Hill is so important for Buxton, for the Clark, and for Williamstown. This partnership helps protect that landscape for all of us.”
According to the school and the museum, discussions on the acquisition will continue, with a final agreement predicted “in the coming weeks.”
“The Clark and Buxton School are good neighbors. We share an interest in ensuring that we can retain the rural nature of our campuses and a commitment to preserve the lands we both steward for future generations,” Olivier Meslay, director of the Clark, said in the news release. “This transaction comes at a time when the Clark is deepening its commitment to sustainability, and it will mean that we have an even greater opportunity to invest in the future of our community.”
Monday’s news release did not disclose a price range for the possible purchase.
A recent letter from Tom Rutledge, the president of Buxton’s board of trustees, to alumni speaks to the school’s financial challenges. The letter begins with a recognition of how special Buxton is to alumni before appealing for donations.
“… We can all do better. If you liked the personal aspects of Buxton and realized that a lot of that was due to ‘the alchemy of the small,’ then you can help us overcome the unavoidable adverse effect of being small: limited resources,” Rutledge wrote. “We need you to share your resources with us, especially your networking energy and your philanthropy.”
“Like never before … We need help maintaining and paying for an education that is not only built on personal relationships but offered with an unmatched commitment to financial aid,” Rutledge continued. “That’s how … you can help preserve the thing you tell me you love.”