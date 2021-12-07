CLARKSBURG — Just 60 people, or about 5 percent of registered voters, turned out for a special election Tuesday for the Select Board.
Jeffrey Levanos, a former Select Board member and owner of Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, was the only candidate on the ballot and won the election with 54 total votes, according to results from Town Clerk Marilyn Gomeau.
Previously, Levanos was on the Select Board from 2012 to 2018, and again in 2019.
Before to the election Tuesday, the Select Board had only one member, Danielle Luchi, and it has not been able to conduct business.
Levanos replaces Ron Boucher, who quit this summer after he raised his voice at then-Town Administrator Rebecca Stone during a conversation about the town's bookkeeping at an August meeting. Member Allen Arnold then resigned in October, but by the time he quit, it was too late to add another position to the Dec. 7 ballot.
Gomeau said she did not know what to expect for turnout Tuesday because it was her first election as town clerk.
"Unfortunately, it wasn't a great turnout," Gomeau said on Tuesday evening. But the election will allow town business to continue. "Hopefully now they can move ... forward," she said.
With Levanos elected, the Select Board can meet again and it's not wasting any time. On Wednesday morning, the board will meet at 9:30 a.m. to interview three candidates — Jeffrey Roucoulet, Christine Dobbert and Carl McKinney — for the town administrator position that has been open since Stone officially left this fall.