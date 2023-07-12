Clarksburg faces more than $1 million worth of repairs after the storm while North Adams residents wait for the waters to fully recede

CLARKSBURG — Monday’s torrential rainstorm may have caused “north of $1 million” worth of damage, according to Town Administrator Carl McKinney.
“This is going to take a while to recover from,” McKinney said, as the town, and later the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, assessed the impacts of the storm.
On Tuesday, Clarksburg town employees and residents began to do their best to dry out. At the town hall, which took on enough water on its ground flood that sump pumps were needed, damp floors and carpeting were apparent, and fans were placed throughout the area. A deep clean is planned by ServiceMaster to do a water damage assessment and restoration to prevent any mold growth.
“The fish could’ve gone swimming,” said Town Clerk Marilyn Gomeau, who was one of the employees helping to remove water from the town building, which includes the police department and the administrative assistant’s office. “I’ve never seen water that deep.”
Gomeau and Town Treasurer Kelly Ryan worked in the basement where their offices are located to save documents and equipment from water entering the building from the front entrance.
Throughout the process, town employees have been documenting the damage in order to get at least a partial insurance refund for issues caused by significant flooding at town hall, and in seeking state aid for the destruction on the roads and other areas.
On the corner of Horrigan and Middle Road, the site of a large culvert, part of the road collapsed and fell away. The town is in the process of replacing a much smaller culvert nearby through MassWorks, which costs $90,000.
Due to the velocity of the north branch of the Hoosic River, about 8 feet of the embankment where the old Briggsville Dam used to be was washed away on Monday. The embankment goes up to 12 condos on Carson Avenue.
The Briggsville Dam was removed in 2011, which cost almost $800,000 and was funded by several private, state and federal agencies. Hurricane Irene struck in 2011, severely damaging Route 8. As a result, during the rebuilding effort, the state “armored their side of the river really well,” McKinney said.
This caused unintended consequences: the river shifted westward, toward the Carson Avenue area, causing increased embankment erosion into the river on the side opposite Route 8. McKinney said the state needs to move the riverbed back where it used to be, and it needs to armor the embankment behind the condo complex.
“I’m not saying it’s right or wrong, they have assets they need to protect too, but at the same time it caused a consequence we’re still dealing with 11 years later,” McKinney said.
While he argued this issue needs addressing as soon as possible, McKinney acknowledged that those who live in the 12-unit condo complex are not in any immediate danger. The town has already reached out to state Rep. John Barrett, D-North Adams, state Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey’s office and the state auditor’s office.
In North Adams, the driveway of 44 Millard Ave. was destroyed by a nearby stream that overflowed after rocks blocked it.
Bernie and Nancy Lewitt, who are in their early 80s, fortunately have a horseshoe shaped driveway so their vehicles still have access to the street, however, they no longer have access to North Eagle Street because the street is closed due to the flooding. Their only access is Lorraine Drive to Wells Avenue or Barth Street.
Lewitt said that his home insurance policy does not cover the damage to his driveway. Apparently, he said, he needs flood insurance, which he doesn’t have. He estimates the repair cost to be as much as $20,000.
Lewitt, who has lived on the property since 1987 said he has never seen as much rain as they got from these storms.
The city saw flooding and damage on roads including State Street, Eagle Street and Church Street. BRO MX, a dirt bike track on South State Street next to the Hoosic River, saw its worst flood in owner Jason Langenback’s six years there. The property is in a floodplain, but Langenback estimated that water was 6 feet at its maximum depth.
He went to clean up debris there Tuesday, and there was so much water that his kids and nephew were able to kayak in it. “It was pretty comical,” he said.
The track should be able to reopen by Thursday once the waters fully recede. The most damage is at the river bank, Langenback said. When there are major storms, the river eats up the bank and washes away some of the property, Langenback says. “Every time we have a bad storm like that, it’s taking away from our property. We’re not even really sure what to do about it.”