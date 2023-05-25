<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Annual town meeting preview

Clarksburg holding elections and annual town meeting

Clarksburg is holding its annual Town Meeting on May 31 at 6 p.m.

Town Meeting: Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m. at Clarksburg Elementary School, 777 West Cross Road

Town Election: Tuesday, May 30, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Clarksburg Community Center, 712 West Cross Road

There is one contested seat in the election. Both Laura Wood and Colton Andrews are running for the School Committee. Uncontested elections include a seat on the Select Board, and there are several positions, like seats on the Board and Board of Health, that no one is running for.

Top issues at Town Meeting: In addition to setting a $1.8 million town budget and a $2.8 million school budget, voters will consider ...

  • Creation of an Agricultural Commission
  • Approve a lease of up to 20 years to a put a solar array on the site of an old landfill
  • $383,000 for the Northern Berkshire Vocational School District

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

