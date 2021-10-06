The town of Clarksburg appears set to hire an interim town administrator.
The agenda for Wednesday’s Select Board meeting includes a separation agreement with Town Administrator Rebecca Stone.
Stone had been on extended medical leave after walking out of an Aug. 25 meeting where then-Select Board Chairman Ron Boucher, who resigned a week later, raised his voice and criticized Stone for her handling of the town’s bookkeeping issues.
Wednesday’s agenda includes items for the hiring of an interim town administrator and the posting of the town administrator position. It also includes accepting the resignation of Administrative Assistant Darcy Feder.
The departures of Stone and Feder follow the resignation of Angela Garrity, the former town accountant, in late September.
Wednesday’s meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Clarksburg Community Center, located at 712 W Cross Rd.