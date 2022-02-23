CLARKSBURG — Nomination papers are available at the town clerk’s office for the May 31 elections.
Papers can be picked up from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; they must be returned by April 12.
Polls will be open from noon to 7 p.m. May 31 at the Clarksburg Community Center.
Open seats up for election include a one-year term as town moderator; one-year term for tree warden; two seats for three-year terms on the Select Board; and three-year terms on the School Committee, library board of trustees and Board of Health. Also, there are two seats with five-year terms on the Planning Board; and three-year terms as War Memorial trustee and for the McCann School Committee.