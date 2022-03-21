CLARKSBURG — An open-air pavilion that was built in the 1980s, and since then has hosted a wide variety of town and family events, has become unusable due to harsh winter weather.
So the town has issued a request for proposals to replace the roof and the flooring, which have borne the brunt of the precipitation, frost heaves and hard winds.
According to Town Administrator Carl McKinney, a poplar tree adjacent to the structure has been dropping heavy branches on the structure, leading to cracks and leaks in the roof.
The other problem is that the constant cycle of freezing, thawing and frost heaves has led to cracking of the concrete floor, McKinney said, making the structure largely unusable due to tripping hazards.
“It is a revenue generator, but we can’t rent it out as it is,” he said. “So we put it out to bid. The town has authorized $65,000 for the work, but if all the bids come out too high, we will rebid. We’d like the work to happen this summer.”
The project calls for removal of the existing concrete slab, improving drainage of the area around the structure, and installing a metal roof.
Bids have to be received by 5 p.m. April 6.