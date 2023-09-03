Clarksburg receives $215,000 for climate resiliency project that reimagines the "Four Corners" section of town

CLARKSBURG — Thanks to $215,000 in state money, Clarksburg can begin a multi-year climate resiliency project at the town’s “Four Corners.”
The “Four Corners” section of town includes the town’s community/senior center, the Clarksburg School, Pete A. Cook Veterans Memorial Field and the library.
The money comes from Gov. Maura Healey and the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program, which provides competitive grants to towns and cities that identify climate problems and come up with plans to combat them. In addition to Clarksburg, the MVP program issued grant funding to 78 other projects in the most recent round of applications. It’s part of $31.5 million total in grants awarded from the program this round.
“The goals of this project include addressing flooding and drainage issues to better manage stormwater throughout the four corners area and to preserve the Town Field and enhance the use of the open space for more residents in Clarksburg and nearby communities,” the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission wrote in its summary of the proposed project. “Recommendations will focus on nature-based solutions that improve the detention, retention and infiltration of stormwater throughout this area.”
The town is looking to improve drainage of existing swales in the area. The project would replace walking bridges between the town field parking lot and the school, and would re-envision field use “for the betterment of Clarksburg and surrounding towns,” a news release from the town’s Select Board reads.
With the $215,000, Clarksburg has the money in hand to start the first phase of the project. But the town must still obtain $250,000 for its second phase, which is estimated to last two years, and $1.5 million for its third phase, which could last five to eight years.
For phase 1, the town will hire an open-space landscape designer who will address drainage issues and floodplain function in the design process. This designer will also lead a public conversation about “how the park can best serve the community,” the news release reads.
“An important element of this phase will be resident and visitor engagement,” the release continues.
Phase 2 would deal with final design and permitting, while phase 3 would bring implementation and construction.
Clarksburg faces more than $1 million worth of repairs after the storm while North Adams residents wait for the waters to fully recede
The town said there will be two parts to phase 3: “The first will address stormwater drainage, and stream restoration. The second will focus on path, bridge and park designs.”
The grant to Clarksburg is part of an effort beginning in 2019 with developing a hazard mitigation plan. According to the BRPC, “The MVP Committee identified extreme precipitation events as the top hazard facing Clarksburg. Extreme precipitation events encompass flooding concerns, increased sedimentation and the degradation of local roadways due to undersized culverts.”
In July, a torrential rainstorm may have caused “north of $1 million” worth of damage, according to Clarksburg Town Administrator Carl McKinney. Adams and North Adams also suffered storm damage.