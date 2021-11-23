CLARKSBURG — Absentee ballots for the Dec. 7 election of a Select Board member are available at the town clerk's office.
Ballots can be picked up from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday. The deadline to submit absentee ballots is noon Dec. 6.
Former Select Board member and local business owner Jeffrey Levanos is the sole candidate for the one open seat board.
The three-member Select Board is down to one member in the wake of two recent resignations. Without a quorum of at least two members, the board can’t meet to conduct town business. The town also is looking for a town manager and administrative assistant.
Levanos would replace Select Board member Ron Boucher, who quit a week after a late August meeting at which he raised his voice to then-Town Administrator Rebecca Stone in an exchange regarding issues with the town’s bookkeeping.
Select Board member Allen Arnold resigned late last month, too late to add the vacant seat to the Dec. 7 ballot. The earliest that vacancy can be filled is during the town election in May 2022.
Levanos served on the Select Board from 2012 to 2018, and again in 2019, to fill another vacancy.