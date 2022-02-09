CLARKSBURG — All three articles on the warrant for a special town meeting passed by wide margins Wednesday evening.
The articles were necessary to meet obligations the town had made in order to keep its business operating during a time when several officials had transitioned to different jobs outside Clarksburg, leaving Town Hall short-handed.
As a result, several salary accounts had to be replenished to pay replacements conducting Clarksburg town business, including state-required steps needed to close out the books for fiscal 2021, which will be completed this month, according to Select Board Chairwoman Danielle Luchi.
There were three articles on the warrant. Each had to garner two-thirds of the total vote to pass.
The first article sought to shift $4,500 from the stabilization fund to the salary account of the accountant position through the end of the fiscal year. It passed 25-2.
This was needed to pay an accountant at a competitive rate while a replacement was sought.
The second article asked voters to authorize moving $23,500 from the stabilization account to the salary account of the treasurer/tax collector position to fund it through the end of the fiscal year, which ends June 30. It passed by a vote of 25-3. This money was needed to pay a consulting firm to operate the treasurer’s office while that position was vacant.
The third article sought to move $22,000 from stabilization to the salary account of the town administrator, to fund that position through the rest of the fiscal year. That article passed 25-3.
This money was needed because the account was drained to pay the former town administrator, who resigned, her contractually required amount. The salary of the new town administrator, Carl McKinney, would be paid from the fund transfer through the end of the fiscal year.