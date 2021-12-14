Carl McKinney will return as Clarksburg town administrator to help rebuild fractured Town Hall team

CLARKSBURG — The Select Board has decided to hire former Town Administrator Carl McKinney to reprise his role and help rebuild the team at town hall.
McKinney, who led the town from 2014-19, was selected over three other candidates to replace Rebecca Stone as the new town administrator.
“I felt that he is the right fit because he could walk into the office and hit the ground running,” Select Board Chair Danielli Luchi said. “Given our current situation, with so many unfilled positions, it would be difficult for someone with no experience here to walk in and do the job from the start.”
The other candidates were Jeffrey Roucoulet, Christine Dobbert, who has been the administrator in the town of Florida for more than a decade, and Tammy Daniels, editor and reporter at iBerkshires.
The town government has been plagued recently by a raft of staff departures.
Select Board member Ron Boucher quit a week after a late August meeting at which he raised his voice at Stone in a debate about issues with the town’s bookkeeping. Stone walked out, and never returned to her post.
Then Select Board member Allen Arnold resigned, leaving only Luchi. Without a quorum, the board could not meet, and Luchi didn’t want to hire town staff on her own without the transparency of pubic board meetings.
Earlier this month, Jeff Levanos, who served on the Select Board from 2012 to 2018, and again in 2019, was elected in a special election. The board then swiftly set about interviewing the four candidates for the adminstrator position.
Levanos said all four candidates “interviewed extremely well. But in the situation we’re in, we really need a level of professionalism and knowledge to get through this.”
During his interview, McKinney said he quit his post in 2019 amid a contract dispute.
“I had a contract, and they basically ... ripped it up and threw it away,” he said. “It was an attempt to humiliate me at town meeting. You can’t work for somebody who has no moral compass. I can’t promise you anything. The future is what the future is.”
McKinney also serves as chairman of the Briggsville Water District, a commissioner with the Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management, and formerly served on the Clarksburg Finance Committee. And he is a student of Clarksburg history.
Contract negotiations will be conducted Thursday, and while the typical contract runs for three years, Levanos hopes McKinney can stay beyond that.
“I’m hopeful he will be with for a while,” he said.
Levanos said that once McKinney starts work, the top priority should be hiring a new treasurer/tax collector. Once that’s done, further hiring will proceed to rebuild Town Hall staffing and get the town finances under control.