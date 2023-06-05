<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Clarksburg voters pass budget, reelect School Committee member

sign in front of clarksburg town hall (copy)

At the town's annual meeting last week, Clarksburg residents set a $1.8 million town budget and a $2.8 million school budget. Sixty-seven voters attended and, with two edits, they passed all 26 articles unanimously.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

CLARKSBURG — Laura Wood was reelected to the School Committee last week in the town's sole contested election.

Wood received 67 votes, while her challenger, Colton Andrews, got 42 votes. Just 9 percent of voters participated in Tuesday's town election, according to Town Clerk Marilyn Gomeau.

Uncontested elections included a seat on the Select Board to which Daniel Haskins was reelected. Some positions had no one on the ballot, like tree warden and a seat on the Board of Health, and a few write-in candidates were elected.

At the annual Town Meeting on Wednesday, residents set a $1.8 million town budget and a $2.8 million school budget. Sixty-seven voters attended and, with two edits, they passed all 26 articles unanimously, according to Gomeau.

Town Meeting Warrant

Voters created an Agricultural Commission and authorized the Select Board to sign a lease of up to 20 years to a put a solar array on the site of an old landfill, adding the amendment that a public hearing will be held before an agreement is finalized.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

