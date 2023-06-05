Clarksburg voters pass budget, reelect School Committee member

CLARKSBURG — Laura Wood was reelected to the School Committee last week in the town's sole contested election.
Wood received 67 votes, while her challenger, Colton Andrews, got 42 votes. Just 9 percent of voters participated in Tuesday's town election, according to Town Clerk Marilyn Gomeau.
Uncontested elections included a seat on the Select Board to which Daniel Haskins was reelected. Some positions had no one on the ballot, like tree warden and a seat on the Board of Health, and a few write-in candidates were elected.
At the annual Town Meeting on Wednesday, residents set a $1.8 million town budget and a $2.8 million school budget. Sixty-seven voters attended and, with two edits, they passed all 26 articles unanimously, according to Gomeau.
Voters created an Agricultural Commission and authorized the Select Board to sign a lease of up to 20 years to a put a solar array on the site of an old landfill, adding the amendment that a public hearing will be held before an agreement is finalized.