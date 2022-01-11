Several classes at Colegrove Park elementary in North Adams canceled this week due to COVID outbreak

NORTH ADAMS — School was closed Tuesday for frigid temperatures, and some classes will be canceled even longer due to COVID outbreaks.
Kindergarten classes at Colegrove Park Elementary School are canceled until next week because staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from Superintendent Barbara Malkas.
Third grade classes at Colegrove Park are learning online this week because staff and students in that grade have tested positive for COVID-19, Malkas said in an email.
She said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved closure of the Colegrove Park kindergarten and remote learning for third grade based on COVID-19 data.
According to the most recent data from the DESE, 62 students and 25 staff members in the district tested positive for COVID-19 between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5.