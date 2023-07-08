Work is underway on the long-vacant Dowlin Block in North Adams. What's in store for the property?

NORTH ADAMS — Scaffolding and a barrier recently went up outside 101-107 Main St., or the Dowlin Block, as construction began on the long-vacant Main Street space.

What’s in store for the historic building?

Owner and developer Veselko Buntic is working to restore the outside of the building, a project that will take several more weeks, he said. The building dates back to the turn of the last century, and Buntic said he would keep intact the historic character of the facade.

After working on the restoration of the front, he’s not yet sure what he will do with the inside. He bought the property in 2017 for $615,000 with business partners whom he has since bought out.

In the past, Buntic has expressed interest in turning it into a hotel, but he hasn’t made a decision yet. It also could be turned into apartments, he said.

“It depends what demand is,” he said. “First I have another year to finish Eagle Street,” he added, referring to his ongoing redevelopment of the Tower and Porter Block, or 34-36 Eagle St.

There, he is turning the building into first-floor storefronts with apartments above them. He hopes to finish it in the next year.

“Were going to work continuously,” he said. “It depends which way everything goes. It’s for not lack of effort.”

Buntic said he has run into slowdowns with materials. For example, he said, he ordered windows for the Eagle Street building and waited six months for them to come in.

“Everything goes slowly,” he said.

He bought the Eagle Street property for $60,000 in 2016 with business partners with whom he is no longer working.