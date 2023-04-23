Three candidates vie for two seats on Williamstown Select Board

WILLIAMSTOWN — Three candidates have staked their claim for two open seats on the Select Board.
Stephanie Boyd, Andy Hogeland and Paul Harsch boast a host of experience in local academia, government and business. Housing, taxes and the environment are among the town issues they say are important.
The election is on May 9, with voting at Williamstown Elementary School. People must register to vote for the election and town meeting by April 28.
Hogeland, an incumbent seeking his fourth term, has been on several town government bodies, and chairs its Affordable Housing Trust. He acknowledged that housing is expensive and sparse in town. That’s why the trust is “rewarding,” he said.
“We’ve helped 21 families buy their first home in Williamstown by giving them the funds they need to get over closing costs,” he said. “We helped 18 families keep their homes during the challenges of the pandemic.”
There’s a shortage of developable land in Williamstown, Hogeland says.
“Trying to find a place to build new housing is hard,” he said. “That’s why I like the strategy of buying existing homes.”
Hogeland highlighted a proposal on the town meeting warrant he drafted that would bring greater tax exemptions for senior homeowners with limited income.
Hogeland has advocated for Williamstown at the state level as president of the Massachusetts Select Board Association. He said his experience on that front would be a bonus if reelected. He hopes to continue his work reviewing the town charter, and to “keep the tax rate under control.”
Stephanie Boyd, Williams College’s Zilkha Center for Environmental Initiatives founding director, has lived in town for 21 years. Originally from Canada, she couldn’t run for an elected position in town until she got her citizenship.
“As soon as I became an American citizen, I ran for the Planning Board,” Boyd said.
Now retired, Boyd has been immersed in town boards and committees, including the Conservation Commission and Planning Board. She’s proud of her work on the Williamstown CO2 Lowering Committee, which was instrumental in helping the town become a green community.
Boyd is one of the people leading an effort to update the town’s master plan, which guides its development, for the first time in 20 years.
“The state requires you look at housing, land use, economic development, public facilities — we’re looking at all these issues through the lens of diversity and equity and environmental sustainability,” Boyd said.
Boyd has worked on the town’s housing affordability problem. She pushed to adopt measures allowing accessory dwelling units, and single-family homes to be converted into two-family homes.
“A key thing we can do is change zoning to enable different types of housing to be built,” she said.
Apart from her efforts for the town, Boyd is a potter and artist.
“What I bring is an ability to do a lot of work,” she said. “I approach all issues from many different perspectives.”
Harsch, a real estate agent who’s lived in Williamstown for 60 years, is not of the same mind as his opponents when it comes to affordable housing.
“No town can be all things to all people,” Harsch said. “This is a community that has drawn people for the quality of life. It’s not a working-class community, predominantly. North Adams was an industrial city, so they have more affordable housing.”
He opposes a measure on this year’s town meeting warrant allowing mobile/manufactured homes in town, a measure Boyd supports.
Harsch moderated the vote on the new fire station in February. He has not been involved in as many local boards as his opponents, he said, because the Planning Board, for instance, could be a conflict of interest with his job.
He doesn’t think Williamstown has urgent problems.
“We have a wonderful town with so many attractive qualities. I think we’re doing a great job,” he said. “Part of our purpose is to reenforce that idea.”
Harsch drew a distinction between himself and the other candidates in this respect, saying he does not have an agenda.
“A lot of ideas the town has supported weren’t good ideas to begin with,” he said, mentioning times where he thought the town paid too much for property. He thinks the town should “tighten its belt.”
“We need to make sure we maintain objectivity,” he said. “The more things we take on, it has an impact on our tax rate.”