Cops for Kids with Cancer makes $5,000 donation to Williamstown family

WILLIAMSTOWN — Richard Rubio-Andrade, 5, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2021. While his last treatment was in August, he will soon have to stay overnight on April 27 to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. He won't see his mother, Reina Andrade, until the following morning.
Funds from Cops for Kids with Cancer will make the hourslong journey and treatment a little easier on the family. On Sunday, the charity donated a check for $5,000 to Richard and his family, who live in an apartment on Cole Avenue.
The Williamstown Police Department was on hand to present the donation, including Chief Michael Ziemba, officers Tania Hernandez, Anthony Duprat and Shelby, of the K-9 unit. Retired state police lieutenant Kevin Calnan of Cops for Kids with Cancer presented the check.
Reina Andrade, through an interpreter, said she was "grateful" for the donation especially because they "still have to drive to Boston for treatment." Richard suffers from systemic EBV-positive T-cell lymphoma of childhood which is a rapidly progressive, fatal disease of children and young adults. He is in pre-kindergarten at Williamstown Elementary School.
Richard's siblings and father, Osmin Rubio-Andrade, were with Richard to receive the check. Osmin Rubio-Andrade works as a cook at Korean Garden and Tony's Sombrero. The family has resided in Williamstown for 13 years.
Cops for Kids with Cancer fundraise from police departments, businesses, individuals and special events, including the Boston Marathon. The funds they raise go to people directly involved in the care of children with cancer, with each family typically receiving $5,000.
Including hospital donations, they have given to over 826 families in need, totaling more than $4.7 million in and around New England since 2002. They have previously helped families in North Adams, with this donation being its first for a family in Williamstown.