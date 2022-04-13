NORTH ADAMS — A car leaving Cumberland Farms on Hodges Cross Road Tuesday afternoon collided with a car on Hodges Cross Road in a crash that caused minor injuries, according to Police Chief Jason Wood.

There has been concern about the intersection of the road with Curran Highway. Hours later, the City Council talked about the intersection at its meeting. Councilor Peter Oleskiewicz requested a review of traffic issues at the intersection

The city has reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Mayor Jennifer Macksey said Tuesday night. “We are regularly checking in with them. We hear they are working on it.”

The city's Traffic Commission is set to talk about the intersection at its meeting Wednesday evening.

From Jan. 1 2021 through Wednesday, there were eight crashes at the intersection, according to data from city police.