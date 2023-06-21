WNAW building on Curran Highway in North Adams is moving toward a sale

NORTH ADAMS — The call signs WNAW and WMNB on the facade of a Curran Highway building have been joined by another sign: a for sale sign on the lawn.

The property is under contract, said Corey Bishop, an owner of Bishop West Real Estate, which listed the property.

One employee is still working in the building, but others have have long moved to Pittsfield as part of a consolidation, said Peter Barry, market president of Townsquare Media Berkshires, which in addition to WNAW, includes WUPE, a classic hits station and WBEC, a news, talk and sports station.

"Our intent is to consolidate our operations in Pittsfield and broadcast WNAW from our studios on Jason Street [in Pittsfield]," Barry wrote in an email. "There will be no changes to the station as a result of the move."

Barry was unable to comment further and directed The Eagle to the station's parent company, Townsquare Media, which did not return a call or email. In 2017, Townsquare Media, a company with headquarters in New York and Florida, purchased the group of commercial Berkshire radio stations.

The 466 Curran Highway property was assessed at $244,000 this year by the city assessor's office, and it has been owned by Northern Berkshire Broadcasting since 1957, according to the Northern Berkshire Registry of Deeds.