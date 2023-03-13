Deanna Morrow, a recent MCLA grad, is running for North Adams City Council

NORTH ADAMS — Deanna Morrow, a recent graduate of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, announced she is running for City Council.
Morrow, 23, works at the Brien Center's Keenan House North, a residential recovery program. After growing up in the Boston area, she moved to North Adams in 2018 to attend MCLA where she studied psychology and graduated in 2022.
She wants to address issues like affordable housing, resources for addiction recovery, and public transportation — an issue she understands personally as someone who doesn't have a car.
"I want to be more involved in the community’s decision-making process," she said in a statement. "I also bring a unique perspective being a young woman, a walker, and a renter. These experiences could be better represented on the council."
Elections for City Council will be held in the fall.