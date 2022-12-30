Just months after a new team took over, Desperados in North Adams is closed. Why?

NORTH ADAMS — Three months ago, a trio announced it would now run Desperados, a North Adams restaurant owned by the vice president of the City Council. This week, they took to social media to say it was closing.

One reason given was typical: business has been slow. But another seemed unusual: the restaurant received multiple notices that its furniture and equipment may be repossessed.

“I'm laughing because I am pissed off,” Chris Bonnivier, an investor in the business, said when asked about the situation. The group that stepped in to run the place didn't do its “due diligence," he said, by looking into the finances of Desperados — and were not aware of financial problems the business faced.

Peter Oleskiewicz, the former proprietor, owes more than $150,000 in restaurant-related debts, according to court filings. Though the new group was operating the restaurant this fall, it has since backed off a plan to purchase Desperados. Instead, it will open a new restaurant, Full Belly Tex-Mex BBQ, in the space next year, Bonnivier said.

Oleskiewicz — who also owns the Miss Adams Diner in Adams — bought Desperados in 2017. He did not respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday and Friday.

In September, the restaurant temporarily closed to "restructure" the business. A few weeks later, the restaurant re-opened and Bonnivier, Joseph Bevilacqua and Sandra Lopez Nieves announced they would be in charge.

"It was a really tough decision to make, but I feel it was best for everyone," Oleskiewicz wrote in a statement in September about the change. "I am thrilled to have such an amazing group of people take Desperados to the next level."

Bonnivier, an Adams resident, has worked in the restaurant industry for decades and appeared on the cooking show "Beat Bobby Flay." Bonnivier didn't operate Desperados, but the restaurant directed questions about its recent status to him. He invested a "substantial" amount in the new iteration of the restaurant, he said, declining to say exactly how much.

Bevilacqua and Lopez Nieves live in southern Vermont. They are also experienced in the restaurant industry and met Bonnivier through that work. At Desperados, Bevilacqua planned to be chef and Lopez Nieves was to be in charge of operations, the restaurant said in September. Originally from Isabella, Puerto Rico, Bevilacqua and Lopez Nieves planned to bring those roots to the restaurant.

They took over and Desperados re-opened in the fall. According to Bonnivier, they never formally purchased the business. That's because they started to get notices in the mail about debts the business had from vendors. They decided to back out, he said.

When asked if the repossession notices were directed to Oleskiewicz, Bonnivier said the new group was not behind on payments. “All of their bills are paid," he said. “You can do the math."

In the last year, Oleskiewicz faced mounting financial problems from running Desperados.

In late 2021, the state Department of Revenue filed a tax lien on Desperados and the Miss Adams Diner. Oleskiewcz owed nearly $15,000 in state meals taxes. At the time, he said he was on a plan to catch up and that amid the pandemic, business was difficult and he prioritized paying staff.

Then this fall, two companies filed legal actions against him for debts they allege he owed related to the Desperados.

After Oleskiewicz didn't plead or defend himself in court, he lost a lawsuit by default filed against him in early September in Northern Berkshire District Court. He was accused of missing payments on a 10-year loan that his corporation, PJO Corp, took out from Desperados’ previous owner, RMR Enterprises, to buy the restaurant.

He had until 2027 to pay back a $250,000 loan, but after allegedly missing payments this summer, the lender asked for the sum in full. There is a clause in the agreement that says if the borrower defaults on the loan, the lender can require the loan’s full amount be paid immediately, according to court documents.

When asked in late September about the lawsuit, Oleskiewicz declined to comment. An hour after an Eagle story about the legal action was published online, he wrote in a text to the reporter: "I will ask that you respectfully no longer contact me for anything."

The case was closed in November and he owes $157,000, according to court documents. He did not respond Friday to questions about the lawsuit's conclusion.

Other legal action

In early October, a suit was filed in in Attleboro District Court by a beverage company that said Oleskiewicz failed to pay for more than $3,000 worth of alcohol this past spring and summer. Both parties settled the case in November and agreed he owed the company about $5,000.

Both companies that sued Oleskiewicz have attachments to his property for the amounts he owes them, according to paperwork filed with the Berkshire North Registry of Deeds.

Then, about a month ago, Desperados was no longer able to serve alcohol. Oleskiewicz voluntarily turned in the restaurant's liquor license in late November, said Rosemari Dickinson, member and secretary of the North Adams Licensing Board.

Before that, he did not apply to transfer it to the new group taking over operations, according to the state Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission. Oleskiewicz told the city's Licensing Board that he was still involved in the business and he was able to keep the license until he was no longer active, Dickinson said in late November after at board meeting in which the group noted he turned in the license.

"We were told by the former owner [Oleskiewicz] he was still overseeing the restaurant," Dickinson told The Eagle Friday. "It's not unusual that [for] restaurants holding liquor licenses, sometimes the manager is not always on site and has someone else on-site operating.” Oleskiewicz surrendered the liquor license in late November because he was no longer involved in the business, Dickinson said.

Without the liquor license, business wasn't feasible for the new group running it, Bonnivier said. And so, it closed.

It's not the end of Mexican cuisine in the space. The same team plans to open its new outing, Full Belly Tex-Mex BBQ, in 2023.

Bevilacqua will be the chef. "They are going to do their own thing ... He's not going to try to be Desperados," Bonnivier said. "They are going to showcase themselves."

He praised Bevilacqua and Lopez Nieves. "They are very talented and hardworking individuals … I wouldn't invest in them if I didn't believe that," he said. "They just want to earn a living and be a part of the community.”

There is not yet a date for the new restaurant's opening.