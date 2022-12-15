Adams says yes to a Lenox developer's $15 million Greylock Glen campground proposal

ADAMS — The development of Greylock Glen just got another big boost, this time from a private investor.

A proposal from a Berkshire County real estate developer, Lenox-based Shared Estates, has been accepted by the Select Board to build out a 23-acre campground planned for the Greylock Glen.

It is the first private investment in the Glen plan — and the developer proposes intriguing features and amenities for the campground.

The investment will run $12 million to $15 million to build out and would be able to house 267 people at any one time by renting out a variety of structures.

There will be 35 cabins with five beds each, 19 “Mirror Houses” — which have reflective surfaces as siding — that have two beds each, nine Airstream trailers with four beds each, and nine tented campsites with two beds each. It comes to a total of 72 structures.

Another unique aspect is that some of the structures will be placed in groups, allowing bigger parties to be clustered in a roughly circular campsite so they can share the experience. There is a trend in traveling with extended family or professional groups, and would also work for weddings or other traveling celebrations.

“We think we’ve found a good partner for this project,” said Jay Green, the Adams town administrator. “We think this will really benefit our local businesses and vendors, too.”

Daniel Dus, CEO of Shared Estates, said the Glen's setting and the post-pandemic trend in seeking private spaces and natural beauty make it appealing for many.

“This location really speaks for itself,” he said. “It’s so close to the largest park in the state and the highest peak in the state, there’s no other place like it.”

Dus said work the town has done in devising a Greylock Glen master plan, installing infrastructure and completing preliminary permitting takes a big load off the developer. He added that without the town’s preparations, this project would not have been feasible.

The plan is to open in the fall of 2024, with construction starting in next summer. The decision comes as work continues on an outdoor recreation center at the Glen, funding by the state and town.

The company will seek investors for the project. Local residents wanting invest will be encouraged.

Dus said newly adopted regulations allow local private investment for the first time. He anticipates about 30 percent of the project funding to come from local investors. The minimum investment permitted is $1,000.

That will result in an interesting dynamic, Dus noted. “In time, there will be investors who will want to camp there, and there will be campers who wind up wanting to invest in the campground,” he said.

The development will be carbon neutral, employing solar panels where possible and have power and water at each campsite.

The campground will have an app campers can use to connect with local businesses to provide supplies to the campsite before they arrive. It would allow them to connect with local restaurants and stores if they want to go out to dinner or shopping. They can also have their food delivered through DoorDash or similar services.

Dus anticipates the rental rate will be $100 per person per night, a fairly common rate for a hotel room. Green said the campground will come in handy during the summer, when the Berkshires normally experiences a need for more hotel rooms.

Shared Estates operates the recently renovated Kemble Berkshires in Lenox.